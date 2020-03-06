Collision closes northbound traffic on Channel Parkway

A motor vehicle collision has forced the temporary closure of northbound lanes on Channel Parkway in Penticton.

According to witnesses, the driver of one vehicle turned left on a yellow light and collided with another as it passed through the intersection.

One driver was seen being taken away in a stretcher. The extent of the injuries to occupants is not yet known.

As of 11:52 a.m. first responders were still on-scene.

RCMP have not yet confirmed details.

Updates to come.

