Collision closes lanes on Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes are closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit

  • Feb. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

DriveBC camera at Pennask Summit shows slight congestion in eastbound lanes. (DriveBC)

A collision has closed the eastbound side of Highway 97C between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit.

Crews are responding to the scene.

There is no detour available.

For more information, visit drivebc.ca.

Vernon Morning Star

