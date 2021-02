Second, single-vehicle accident reported in 1200 block of 97B

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency personnel are responding to a collision on Highway 97B near the Black Road/Auto Road SE intersection.

Firefighters are on the scene of the collision just south of the intersection where southbound traffic is being redirected onto Black Road.

A second incident involving a single-vehicle is reported to have occurred in the 1200 block of Highway 97B.

The roads are reportedly slick due to weather conditions.

Salmon Arm Observer