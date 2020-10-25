Collision closes Highway 97A near Armstrong

The highway has been closed since early this morning

Highway 97A remains closed in both directions after a collision near Armstrong this morning.

According to DriveBC, the collision occurred between Mountain View Road and McCallan Road.

The highway has been closed since early this morning and DriveBC says there is no time estimate for when it will be reopened.

A detour is available via McLeery Road to Lansdowne Road.

DriveBC is expected to provide updates as the situation progresses.

Vernon Morning Star