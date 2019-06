A motor-vehicle accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm.

Emergency responders tend to a collision west of Salmon Arm near the 50th Ave. NW intersection on Tuesday, June 25. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A motor-vehicle accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm.

The collision is west of the 50th Ave. NW/Pierre’s Point Road intersection.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident in #SalmonArm has closed the highway at 50th Avenue NW.

Assessment in progress. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 25, 2019

Emergency responders are on scene and Drive BC reports an assessment of the collision is in progress.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter