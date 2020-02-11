Drive BC is reporting a highway closure in the Three Valley Gap area west of Revelstoke. (Drive BC Image)

Collision closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between the Griffin Lake avalanche gate and the Three Valley Gap avalanche gate due to a vehicle incident.

Read More: Snow pack in Shuswap mountains reaches 130 per cent of normal

Read More: Driver critically injured in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

Reports on social media indicate the Tuesday, Feb.11 accident involved two semi trucks, one having spilled its load on the road.

Traffic is halted in both directions and no detour is available. According to Drive BC, an assessment of the wreck is in progress and their next update can be expected at 10:30 a.m.

Read More: RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Read More: Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ambulance slides off of Hwy 37 near Terrace
Next story
Another scam making the rounds in Kimberley

Just Posted

Most Read