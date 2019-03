Emergency crews on the scene, traffic being rerouted

Police and firefighters are responding to a collision on Highway 97B near Mellor’s Store. (Google maps image)

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97B near Mellor’s Store.

Police and firefighters are already on the scene of the collision, with a highway rescue crew on the way. Traffic is being rerouted along the frontage road between Mayfair and Hudson roads.

The Observer will provide more information at it becomes available.

