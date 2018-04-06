Collision between backhoe and vehicle sends one to hospital

A collision between a backhoe and a vehicle occurred at Jacklin Road and Jenkins Avenue in Langford today.

A collision between a backhoe and a vehicle in Langford sent one person to hospital Friday.

The crash occurred near the Jacklin Road and Jenkins Avenue intersection at approximately 1 p.m.

The car and the backhoe collided on the west side of Jacklin Road near the new senior housing complex.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to West Shore RCMP Cpl. Bryson Hill.

The driver of the backhoe was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Traffic was slowed for roughly 30 minutes but has resumed.

