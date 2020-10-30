Collision at Hwy 97, Hwy 33 causing delays

At least two patients, northbound traffic affected

A t-bone collision may be causing delays on Highway 97 at Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Kelowna Fire Department crews are arriving on scene to the collision which was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30).

Northbound traffic is affected.

There are at least two patients which require care from BC Ambulance.

More to come.

