College of the Rockies launches new Student Emergency Help Fund

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, College of the Rockies students are being faced with unexpected challenges, including loss of part-time or summer jobs, adjusting to online learning, and unanticipated trips home.

In light of this, the College of the Rockies has established a new COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund, which invites local businesses and individuals in the region to contribute and help support the student population.

The new fund builds on financial supports announced by the federal and provincial governments, which have seen student loan repayments and interest suspended until Sept. 30, 2020, at both levels of government.

“We know that many in our region are looking for ways to help others at this difficult time. We wanted to provide an opportunity, for those who are able, to support students,” said David Walls, College of the Rockies President and CEO.

“Donations to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund will help current College students who are experiencing unexpected economic hardship.”

The fund will also help support students and the Golden location of the college.

Through the COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund, students can make a one-time request of up to $200 to assist with groceries and other essentials to help them navigate through this challenging time.

Donations to the COVID-19 Student Emergency Help Fund can be made by visiting cotr.ca/giving, selecting Give Now, and choosing COVID-19 Student Help Fund. Contributions made to the Fund are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Updates on the status of College of the Rockies operations can be found at cotr.ca.

Golden Star