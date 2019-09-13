College of New Caledonia Quesnel now has on-campus food service three days a week

Jean's Side Door Catering is at the campus Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From left, CNCSU Quesnel Student Representative Brittany Marsh, CNCSU Office and Services Co-ordinator Carman Hill and Chris Stultz of Jean’s Side Door Catering celebrate the opening of an on-campus food service Tuesday, Sept. 10. Photo submitted

Healthy and affordable meal options are now available at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Quesnel, with the opening of an on-campus food service Tuesday, Sept. 10.

CNC Students’ Union (CNCSU) Quesnel Student Representative Brittany Marsh met many students who were stressed at the thought of having to go downtown during breaks between classes to grab a healthy lunch.

Determined to find a solution, Marsh approached Jean’s Side Door Catering, who agreed to offer on-campus food service three days a week.

“When I joined the CNCSU, one of the things I really wanted to do was implement a food service program on campus,” said Marsh. “Having this here will help build up campus life in Quesnel, which, as both a student and representative of the CNCSU, is important to me.”

Chris Stultz of Jean’s Side Door Catering was inspired by both the CNCSU’s drive to open an on-campus food service and the students who had previously requested she deliver to CNC.

“We wanted to help students,” she said. “There hasn’t been a service like this on campus before. I thought it would be a cool thing to get involved with.”

Jean’s Side Door Catering brings an assortment of salads, soups, sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs and other lunch and breakfast items to the campus, at prices ranging from $2 to $6 per item.

The menu was developed with two things in mind that CNCSU Office and Services Co-ordinator Carman Hill said are important to students: health and budget.

“It’s affordable, healthy and made the day it’s sold,” she said.

“Students need to have that freshness.”

Jean’s Catering will be at CNC on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Currently, the food service is cash only.

“Besides the obvious impact of having greater access to healthy nutrition options, we’re excited about how a regular food service enhances the overall experience for Quesnel students,” said CNC Quesnel Regional Principal Tim Lofstrom. “I’m thankful to both the CNCSU and Jean’s Side Door Catering for bringing this service to our campus.”

