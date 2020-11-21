College of New Caledonia hosting virtual open house Nov. 26

The online event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gives a taste of what it's like to be a CNC student

College of New Caledonia (CNC) Quesnel Campus Millwright/Machinist instructor Sergio Jorquera demonstrates working with compressed air Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, during Science and Technology Day at the college. CNC is hosting a virtual open house Thursday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to share what the college has to offer. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is planning a virtual open house to give anyone who is interested a chance to see what it’s like to be a student at CNC.

CNC welcomes the community to explore what it has to offer throughout 2021 in a safe and accessible way at a virtual open house event Thursday, Nov. 26.

“People have put so many parts of their lives on hold due to the pandemic; engaging in education and training to improve one’s life should never wait,” CNC president Dr. Dennis Johnson said in a news release. “CNC is open, we continue to provide opportunities, and we are ready to welcome people from our region to transform their lives through the development of new skills.”

CNC will run online workshops Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., which will cover a range of topics, including: preparing students for college, information on how to access student supports, and study abroad opportunities starting in 2022. There will also be opportunities to have conversations with instructors from various program areas, such as fine arts, web and graphic design, natural resource and forest technology, and health care to help potential students with their educational decision-making process.

“This virtual open house is an invitation to the community to experience the many great opportunities available to those who are considering starting or continuing their studies at CNC in 2021,” said Shelley Carter-Rose, CNC vice president, student affairs. “The interactive conversations with instructors allow prospective students to get familiar with CNC programs, while other sessions inform students how to access student supports to ensure academic success.”

The schedule of online workshops is available at cnc.bc.ca/open-house.

To register for sessions at CNC’s virtual open house and keep up to date as more are added, fill out the registration form at cnc.bc.ca/future-students/prospective-student-form.

So far, some of the events scheduled include a College Confident Workshop to set yourself up for success with tips and tricks from CNC wellness coaches, sessions about aboriginal student support services, and prospective student sessions.

