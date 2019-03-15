College Fire Service grads feted

For the Townsman

College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus celebrated their latest Fire Services certificate graduating class at the end of February in the Kimberley Conference Centre.

The graduates of the 23-week program are now prepared for entry-level positions in municipal firefighting; in emergency response positions in the forestry, oil and gas, or mining industries; or as medical first-responders.

They were joined at the graduation ceremony by Columbia River- Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok (standing, far left), Jack Paterson, program coordinator & instructor (standing, second from left), Rick Prasad, Fire Chief, Kimberley Fire Department (standing, second from right) and Jack Moes, College of the Rockies Dean of Trades & Technology (standing, far right).