Coldstream’s Westkal Road restricted to locals only

Parking spaces along the road have also been cordoned off

Access to Westkal Road in Coldstream is closed to all but local residents. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Access to Westkal Road in Coldstream has been limited to residents only.

The District of Coldstream closed the Westkal Road parking lot last month in an effort to encourage physical distancing due to COVID-19. The lot at Creekside Park was also closed along with all of the district’s parks, beaches and playgrounds.

“We are asking people not to gather in public spaces and to respect the two-metre social distancing protocols required by the provincial medical health officer,” said district administrator Trevor Seibel March 23.

Parking spaces along Westkal Road have also been blocked off.

The closed parking lot is near the Okanagan Rail Trail, where parking space remains available.

READ MORE: Work underway on Vernon’s Turtle Mountain Boulevard

READ MORE: City of Armstrong extends deadline for utility bills in response to COVID-19

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star