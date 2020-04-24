Coldstream to get 32 new daycare spots

District of Coldstream a recipient of $637,800 grant from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund

Thirty-two new childcare spaces will be created in the District of Coldstream thanks to a more than $630,000 grant.

A new facility, to be located in Lavington Park, was announced April 24. It will create 12 spots for children under 36 months, eight for 30 months-school age children and 12 spaces for school age students.

The $637,800 grant came from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund.

The District of Coldstream has partnered with Maven Lane who will operate the facility on the district’s behalf.

“We have heard from the community that there is a desperate need for additional child-care spaces in Coldstream,” Mayor Jim Garlick said. “The recent Child Care Needs Assessment Report showed a significant lack of available child-care spaces in our area.”

In early March, the City of Vernon learned of the 68 childcare facilities serving the city and Coldstream, there were only 1,667 spots that parents of more than 6,275 children under the age of 12 were vying for.

A survey of more than 450 respondents found the greatest need for childcare spaces were in Coldstream, South Vernon and Mission and East Hill.

“We would like to thank the Province of British Columbia and the Ministry of Children and Family Development for providing these funds which will help to address the childcare shortage in our community.”

Maven Lane expressed its gratitude to the district for the partnership opportunity.

“The need for additional childcare spaces demands action,” Maven Lane executive director Hollie Henderson said. “We are grateful for the decision to place early learning and care at the forefront for the Lavington community.”

“With this partnership, we will truly make a difference in the lives of children and families we connect with,” she said. “We are excited to build a long-lasting relationship with the community and thank you for your ongoing engagement and commitment.”

The District of Coldstream will begin the procurement process for the construction of this new facility immediately.

