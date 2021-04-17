Coldstream students’ COVID advice praised by Interior Health

Grade 2 and 3 classes from Coldstream Elementary took over the Morning Star's Letters page April 9

Coldstream students took over the Your Letters page in the April 9, 2021, edition of the Vernon Morning Star to offer advice to adults about COVID-19. Interior Health took notice and offered their praise. (Vernon Morning Star)

Kids may say the darndest things, but the Grade 2 and 3 classes from Coldstream Elementary had some words of wisdom and Interior Health took notice.

In a letter addressed to the school, Interior Health praised the students who contributed to the Morning Star’s special Letters page in the April 9th edition, that saw students offer adults advice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for your thoughtful letters…” reads the letter penned by IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “Your words were encouraging to all adults and particularly inspiring to those of us in Interior Health who join you in sharing these messages.”

Complete with drawings, students advised adults on how to beat boredom and stay healthy.

“Many of you spoke about the fact we are in this pandemic together and we will get through it together with the help of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Brown writes. “These are wise words. We will, indeed, get through this as a community of committed citizens.”

Brown acknowledged that the students too have had their lives disrupted for the past year which makes their message more powerful.

“I deeply appreciate your efforts to help encourage everyone to follow the public health precautions that will stop the spread of the virus,” she writes. “Thank you again for your wonderful letters and your own personal bravery and sacrifices.”

