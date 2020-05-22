Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Parks and other public spaces in Coldstream are reopening as the district enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

All beaches are open effective immediately, the District of Coldstream said Friday, May 22. This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake Accesses.

The Kal Beach and Westkal parking lots are also open, and the Kinloch Boat Launch can be used for both motorized and non-motorized launches. Westkal Boat Launch is open for non-motorized boats only.

Except for playground equipment, all park infrastructure is now open, including tennis courts and skateboard parks.

Public washrooms will be open May 23 at Kal Beach, Creekside and Sovereign Park, and May 25 at Lavington Park. The washrooms will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The public is asked to adhere to all hygiene practices and obey all signage. The washroom facilities at Coldstream Park will remain closed while repair work is completed.

The district unveiled a phased approach to reopening parks and public spaces on April 22.

The public is reminded to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, avoid gatherings of more than 50 people and carry on with hygiene practices.

“The district will continue to monitor compliance with the stated processes, directives and recommendations and may close its parks and public spaces if there is non-compliance,” the district said. “We will continue to follow the directives and recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer of B.C. in this regard.”

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star