Coldstream parking lot closed, leaf program cancelled

A popular Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park parking lot is being closed for hydroseeding.

The red gate lot will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 5. The closure is expected to only be for one day.

The District of Coldstream has cancelled the 2021 fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program at the Middleton Drive transfer station.

“The decision to cancel the program was made in consideration of the usable area at the transfer station, the ability to manage traffic while ensuring public health orders are being followed and the site-specific mitigation measures that have already been implemented at the landfill,” the district said in a media release.

Alternatively, yard and garden waste can be dropped off at any Regional District of North Okanagan diversion and disposal facility free of charge. More information, such as hours of operation and locations, can be found at www.rdno.ca.

