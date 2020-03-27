Coldstream leaf drop-off cancelled due to COVID-19

RDNO diversion and disposal facilities still open; public asked to visit only when necessary

Coldstream’s spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to close the program at the transfer station on Middleton Drive comes in support of the social distancing measures put in place by the provincial medical officer, the District of Coldstream said Friday, March 27.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) landfill at 120 Birnie Road is still open, but customers have been asked to visit disposal facilities only when truly necessary.

Up-to-date information regarding hours of operations can be found at www.rdno.ca.

“Please keep in mind that any changes to our protocols could come very rapidly and would be based on provincial and federal requirements,” the district said.

Contact the public works department at 250-550-1505 for more information.

