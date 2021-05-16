Coldstream Fire Department is on-scene Sunday, May 16, battling a fire in a Matner Lane orchard just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Coldstream fire crew tackles orchard blaze

Fire broke out just before 2 p.m. on Matner Lane, which is just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road

Coldstream Fire Department volunteers didn’t have far to travel to battle a blaze Sunday, May 16.

A fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in an orchard on Matner Lane, which is just up the hill from the fire hall on Aberdeen Road.

The fire has created lots of smoke as firefighters try to save a shed that is threatened by the flames.

More to come…

