Coldstream activates emergency centre

District opens centre after heavy rains, rising creek levels

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
As a result of recent heavy rains and rising creek levels, the District of Coldstream has activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

Residents are asked to take measures to protect their private property. If residents are inquiring about financial assistance please see the link below for information:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/disaster-financial-assistance

For more information on what you can do during flooding please see Prepared BC’s website.

Sand and bags have been placed in the following locations for the use by residents for the flooding:

1. Kalamalka Road – across from Postill Drive;

2. Kirkland Drive;

3. School Road — Lavington

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flooding has passed.

There have been reports Thursday morning of water reaching Highway 6 near the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road.

