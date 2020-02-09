Coldest Night of the Year walk aims to raise funds, awareness for homeless in Chilliwack

Cyrus Centre will be hosting its annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 22

Folks will be braving the chilly evening temperatures all to help raise money and awareness for Chilliwack’s Cyrus Centre and homeless people.

On Feb. 22, the annual Coldest Night of the Year five-kilometre walk will take place in Chilliwack and across Canada.

Statistically, the third Saturday in February is the coldest night of the year across Canada, and so this year, on Saturday, Feb. 22, people in Chilliwack will be walking with thousands of others in 145 cities nationwide to raise awareness and funds for the homeless, hungry and hurting.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a fundraiser walk that takes place in the evening to highlight the conditions people experience every night living on the streets in Canada.

In the city of Chilliwack, funds raised through the event go to Cyrus Centre’s Youth Emergency Housing Program and the goal is to raise $25,000.

Registration for the walk is at 4 p.m. and the walk itself starts at 5 p.m. starting at First Avenue Christian Assembly (46510 First Ave.), with a pit stop at Cyrus Centre for tours. Coffee, hot chocolate, and dinner will be provided.

To register, go to www.cnoy.org, click “register to fundraise,” select “Chilliwack,” and then follow a the steps.

If you’re interested in participating or hearing more about the walk, contact Laranda Reynolds at Laranda@cyruscentre.com or call the centre at 604-795-5773.

