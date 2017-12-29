Cold weather warning for Elk Valley

An extreme cold warning is in effect for the Elk Valley. A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

An arctic ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to drop to approximately minus 24 Celsius tonight.

This, combined with easterly winds of 20 to 30 km/h will result in extreme wind chill values near minus 35 developing overnight. Wind chill values will improve Saturday morning as winds ease and temperatures moderate.

With over 60-per-cent of Canada in the midst of an extreme cold snap, the Elk Valley is expected to experience the same going into the new year.

Over the next two weeks, Fernie is expected to receive scattered flurries and lows of approximately minus 19 Celsius. Fernie Alpine Resort currently holds 116 cm of snow and 99 of 142 runs are open. Nine of the resort’s ten lifts are open.

Snow is said to continue in Sparwood until New Years eve on Sunday, when the sun is expected to break through. Currently it is minus 19, and by next Thursday it is expected to steadily increase to minus 1.

Today, wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to minus 36.

Elkford is currently overcast and minus 17, and this is said to continue until Sunday, when the sun is expected to emerge and shine until Thursday.