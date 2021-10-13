Cold weather ahead in Golden

Fall weather is officially here, with temperatures in Golden forecasted to stay below the 10 Celsius marker for the week, according to Environment Canada.

Seasonlly, temperatures average around 10-11C for this time of year, with an average low around freezing point.

While surrounding peaks have been white since the end of August, snow is now expected in town, with chances of flurries over the next few days before things start to heat up on Monday, Oct. 18, once again, with a daily of 12C.

The trend over the next few days is conducive with Environment Canada’s long-term probabilistic forecast, which says that Golden can see an average winter in terms of temperatures over the next three months.

However, heading west word, Environment Canada says there’s a fair chance temperatures will be even colder than usual, something that seems almost unattainable after the blistering heat of this summer.

According to Environment Canada, there’s about a 30-40 per cent chance that temperatures will be below average in the area this year.

In terms of precipitation, skiers, riders and snow seekers can expect near-normal levels, with a 30-40 per cent chance at above average snow fall levels.

Already, weather alerts have been issued for motorists travelling throughout the province, with snowfall warnings in place from Eagle’s Pass to Rogers Pass over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to check drivebc.ca for updated road conditions and plan their travel accordingly as we head into winter.

Snow tires are now required on most B.C. highways.

