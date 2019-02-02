Cold snap expected to arrive in Kelowna

Collin Hlusek and Jonas McCarthy bundled up for the cold. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan are expected to drop this week.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in Saturday’s forecast, with a high of 3 C, according to Environment Canada.

The rest of the week is expected to cool off, with periods of snow expected on Monday with a high of -6 C. Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -8 C and Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of -8 C.

Keep updated on the weather with Environment Canada’s weather forecast.

