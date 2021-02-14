Cold snap brings out ice skaters on South Okanagan lakes

Gallagher Lake has been a fun spot for skaters this long weekend

People laced up skates and took to Gallagher Lake in Oliver this weekend. (The Lodge at Gallagher Lake Facebook)

This cold snap has frozen a few of the smaller lakes in South Okanagan and people are lacing up their skates to try them out this Family Day long weekend.

Gallagher Lake in Oliver has been a popular skating spot this weekend.

The lake, off Highway 97, is a bit more shallow and one of the first to freeze over in South Okanagan. Some have been commenting that test holes measure the thickness of the ice at five inches.

Others warn to stay close to shore as the middle might not hold. Several smaller lakes and ponds have frozen over and locals are taking advantage of this cold snap to get some outdoor skating in.

People can also rent ice time at Lakeside Resort’s own skating rink.

With temperatures dipping as low as -18 degrees Celsius at night, Okanagan Lake has also started to freeze near the shoreline, creating ice volcanoes.

The temperatures are expected to warm up and hover around one to two degrees starting on Tuesday.

