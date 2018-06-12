Cold hard cash found in Kelowna

The RCMP is asking the public to help locate the owner of the Canadian cash, which was found today

  Jun. 12, 2018
  News

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the owner of some found money in Kelowna

On June 12, at approximately 12 p.m. the RCMP were notified that a member of the public had located a quantity of Canadian cash on the ground near Lakeshore Drive.

“The money was contained and located on a street near Lakeshore Drive,” said Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP “We are holding back the details and exact denominations in an effort to return the money to its rightful owner.”

If you know anyone who may have lost some cash, please contact Cst. Lesley Smith at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment 250 762-3300.


