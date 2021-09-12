Cold front to bring snow at Highway 97C between Peachland and Merritt

The snow is not expected to stick, however, and will melt quickly: Environment Canada

Drivers on Highway 97C may see snow this week.

A cold front is sliding into southern B.C. Tuesday night, Sept. 14, through Wednesday, Sept. 15. Snow is expected to fall in the region at 1,700 metres, and drivers on Highway 97C may see some snowflakes at Pennask Summit. The snow is not expected to stick, however, and is expected to melt quickly.

“Weather conditions can change rapidly at this time of the year, so be prepared and check driving conditions before you head out,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Nan Lu.

