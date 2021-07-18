Cold Creek fire, near Keremeos burning at 2 ha

The fire has seen no new growth since it started July 12

Cold Creek wildfire has not seen any growth since it started on July 12, near Keremeos. (BC Wildfire)

The two-hectare fire that started on July 12 on the Cold Creek Forest Service Road, which is about 35 kilometres out of Keremeos, has seen no new growth since it started.

As of Sunday, July 18, the wildfire is listed at 2 ha in size but still considered out of control, according to the BC Wildfire dashboard.

The cause of this fire is currently unknown.

This isn’t the first time a wildfire has started at Cold Creek. In 2018, a wildfire ballooned to over 13,000 hectares.

The Blind Creek fire closer to Keremeos was listed at 2.5 ha and has been brought under control. That one was lightning-caused.

There have been 20 new fires in the last two days. The two fires of note are the Thomas Creek fire above OK Falls which has seen little growth since it exploded to 5,500 ha on Wednesday, July 14. Multiple homes are currently on evacuation order in the area of the Brenda Creek fire and others on evacuation alert as that fire burns over 500 ha.

READ MORE: Area restriction order and evacuation order for Brenda Creek fire

READ MORE: Thomas Creek fire sees minimal growth

