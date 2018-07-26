Coffee with a cop in Penticton

RCMP officers will be available to answer any questions, or just to chat

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment is holding coffee with a cop on Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Const. James Grandy said this is a chance to meet with neighbours and police officers to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know your community.

“Officers from the community will be available to answer any questions, or just to chat. This is pro-active initiative of the detachment to continue to build upon the healthy relationship between the public and the RCMP,”said Grandy.

The event will be held at the Starbucks located at Main St and Industrial Avenue in Penticton.

