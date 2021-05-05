Coffee for the early risers: New coffee van gets going in Fernie

Miner's Mud is a new business in Fernie

There’s a new coffee van in town, with Miner’s Mud opening in Fernie this weekend to fuel early mornings in the valley.

Owned and operated by Fernie local Kalina Whitelaw, Miner’s Mud is open at 6am for those early birds out to make the most of life in Fernie.

“I want to be community focused. We’re here for mountain adventures, and part of that is early mornings. You want to get out and enjoy the mountains, and you’ve got to kick-start your day.”

Located on Hwy. 3 in West Fernie, by the Chopstick Truck, Miner’s Mud is open early from 6am to 1pm.

The speciality is coffee and baked goods – simple and effective, with Nova Scotia roasted coffee beans and fresh baked muffins and scones daily.

Whitelaw, who is originally from Nova Scotia, grew up on a farm and said her passion was high quality local food and fare.

Drop by for a coffee in the morning and you can take your pick from the traditional greatest hits of coffee – add some Nova Scotian maple syrup for something sweet, or maybe a homemade marshmallow.

“Everyone comes back for the marshmallows,” jokes Whitelaw. “You can put them in anything.”

You can find out more about Miner’s Mud on Facebook or on their website at minersmud.com.

