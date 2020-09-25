Cobra Stairs in Castlegar reopen to public

A tree fell on the roof of the stairs earlier this month

The famous Cobra Stairs have reopened to the public in Castlegar.

A tree fell down on the stair’s roof earlier this month during a windstorm, forcing staff to temporarily close the popular exercise spot.

Various people were involved to help get the stairs back in operation.

“The city had a contractor go up and remove the tree from the top of the roof,” said city communications manager Bree Seabrook.

“Two city officials, including a carpenter, then worked hard to completely repair the structure.”

The carpenter who repaired the roof was involved in a complete restoration project of the stairs back in the early 2000’s, according to Seabrook.

Castlegar Fire Departments members also made sure the stairs were up to par by walking up and down them in their gear during a recent virtual fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The stairs connect 10th Ave and the old Kinnaird Middle School site in Castlegar.

The stairs are lit with LED lights and are open to the public everyday of the year.

