Cobble Hill woman wins $75,620 from Lotto Max

Angelle Fairall couldn’t believe her eyes after realizing she matched six out of seven numbers from the Lotto Max draw on Dec. 18, landing on exactly $75,620.70.

The Cobble Hill resident purchased the ticket from Thrifty Foods on Mill Bay Road and was at home checking her ticket on Playnow.com when she found out she was a winner.

“I looked at it, then again, and again,” she recalled.

“I then went down to see my husband in his cave and said ‘I think I won.’ We were both very excited.”

Fairall has plans to purchase a new iPad with her prize, as well as use some of her prize for home renovations.

Cowichan Valley Citizen