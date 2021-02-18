Cobble Hill’s Angelle Fairall won $75,620 on the Lotto Max draw on Dec. 18. (Submitted photo)

Cobble Hill woman wins $75,620 from Lotto Max

Angelle Fairall said she was excited

Angelle Fairall couldn’t believe her eyes after realizing she matched six out of seven numbers from the Lotto Max draw on Dec. 18, landing on exactly $75,620.70.

The Cobble Hill resident purchased the ticket from Thrifty Foods on Mill Bay Road and was at home checking her ticket on Playnow.com when she found out she was a winner.

“I looked at it, then again, and again,” she recalled.

“I then went down to see my husband in his cave and said ‘I think I won.’ We were both very excited.”

Fairall has plans to purchase a new iPad with her prize, as well as use some of her prize for home renovations.

