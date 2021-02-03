Prior to the holiday break, there were 565 workers at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, however with the new order, the lodge occupancy has been at 49 workers. (Lakes District News file photo)

Coastal GasLink’s 670 km pipeline currently has a 623 people workforce

The workforce lodges have 261 total occupants in January

  • Feb. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Coastal GasLink, along with many other industrial projects have been imposed with updated workforce limits by the public health order on Jan. 12, as a result of which the 670-kilometre project corridor has been allowed a total of 623 people on its workforce for the month of January, as per an update released by the company on Jan. 17.

The public health order came after two lodges on the Coastal GasLink route became the locations of COVID outbreaks along with several similar outbreaks for other industrial projects. The order resulted in several jobs being cut down abruptly or halted until the order is revised and the full workforce is utilized.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at two CGL pipeline accomodation sites

“As a result of the order, we’re not able to mobilize the full workforce needed to progress construction as planned. This has knock-on effects to our prime contractors who directly employ the workforce,” said Suzanne Wilton, the media representative for Coastal GasLink.

Wilton did clarify that the pipeline’s construction workforce is primarily employed by five prime contractors and the company is working closely with them to understand how their workforce mobilization planning is being affected and assessing the long-term impacts to scheduling.

“This is a dynamic and evolving situation and a challenging situation for everyone. We appreciate the understanding and patience as we work to overcome these challenges, and encourage members of the workforce to reach out to their respective employers if they have questions or concerns,” she wrote in an email to Lakes District News.

Just like the workforce numbers have faced cutbacks, the lodge occupancy has also seen a decline, with just 261 workers occupying the lodges as of Jan. 17.

Prior to the holiday break, there were 565 workers at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, however with the new order, the lodge occupancy has been at 49 workers. Almost 100 more workers were expected to come back to the camp this past Monday. When asked about the possible increase in numbers, a representative from CGL said, “We are in compliance with the provincial health officer order regarding industrial project restart. There are a small number of workers at 7 Mile Lodge, within the overall limits set for the project at this time.”

Similarly, the Little Rock Lake Lodge near Fraser Lake had an occupancy of 224 workers just before holidays and there were 208 workers at the Huckleberry Lodge near Houston, however, with the provincial order, the occupancy at the two lodges has been at four and 24 respectively.

According to the January update released by the company, “In tandem with our prime contractors, the project anticipates an incremental increase to our workforce for February, subject to approval by the Public Health Officer and relevant health authorities.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Quesnel council hits pause on whitewater plans
Next story
Parksville woman distraught after small pet injured by larger dog during pathway walk

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • ‘Out of the world’ literacy options for kids today

    It hasn't been easy during the pandemic for anyone, and especially for folks with kids. It has been even harder for kids who are suddenly stuck in their homes in some parts of the world while are separated from their friends and regular classmates in other parts of the world, with no idea on when they would get back to just having fun.

  • Omineca Ski Club Sasquatch’s OOOHFR challenge participation

    Club President Agathe Bernard found Randy the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch putting in time to finish his Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge and posted the photo on the club's Facebook page. The club is encouraging members to participate in the OOOHFR challenge and get a selfie with the Sasquatch if they happen to spot him on the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)

  • LDAC’s first virtual concert and art show of the year released

    The first Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show of the new year features photographs by the Southside's own Mike Robertson and music by the classical piano and violin duo of meagan&amy.

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Rustad pursues vaccination shift explanation

    Priority shift draws questions from community

  • Topley 4-H club receives Farm Credit Canada grant

    $100,000 awarded to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year