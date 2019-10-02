Coastal GasLink to meet with Houston council

Issues connected to pipeline construction to be discussed

  • Oct. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Coastal GasLink and the District of Houston council are scheduled to meet Oct. 4 to go over any local issues regarding the pipeline company’s construction of a natural gas pipeline from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada gas liquefaction plant under construction at Kitimat.

The meeting is the second between the two this year — the first was on May 16 — and follows a commitment made by Coastal GasLink to meet twice a year with local governments, First Nations and others along its pipeline route.

At the heart of the meetings is Coastal GasLink’s socio-economic effects management plan which formed part of its application to the provincial environmental assessment office for approval to construct the 670km pipeline.

That plan lists 14 potential effects from the project, ranging from its economic impact on smaller communities, limited participation in pipeline contracting opportunities, a skilled labour shortage, increased demands on local social services, emergency services, and recreation facilities and the prospect of reductions in rental housing and commercial space.

Coastal GasLink released in July its assessment of its progress for the first six months of 2019 in reducing any impacts as well as business and employment opportunities connected to its project, primarily through meetings with 16 provincial ministries or agencies, 19 First Nations, 18 local governments, local chambers of commerce and other groups.

The company said it has let $725 million in contracts to B.C. companies so far, 21 per cent of the $3.43 billion in contracts it has awarded.

And Coastal GasLink says it intends to “maximize contracting and employment opportunities for indigenous and local communities and businesses through the prime contractors and subcontractors or contracts directly with the project.”

A key portion of Coastal GasLink’s efforts is avoiding impacts on rental housing.

“We do not have any figures regarding how many people may be staying in rental accommodation, however, we would not expect this to be significant as the majority of people working on the project right now are housed in Coastal GasLink workforce accommodation sites,” said company official Suzanne Wilton.

“Additionally, we have a limited number of people working on the project right now with peak employment expected next year as mainline construction gets underway.”

Locally, Coastal GasLink is preparing a site south of Houston for one large camp and has leased a location in Houston for an equipment and supplies storage yard.

Its prime contractors who will be building sections of the pipeline to the east and to the west, Macro-Spiecapag Joint Venture, known as (MSJV), and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction, have also established a presence in the area.

Aside from contacts with government agencies, First Nations, local governments, local chambers of commerce and other bodies, Wilton said Coastal GasLink encourages anyone with concerns to make direct contact via email or by telephone.

“We take all complaints and concerns seriously and wherever possible seek to address them,” she said.

“Coastal GasLink values our relationships with our vendors and contractors, as well as their privacy. We are fair and honest in our dealings and along with our contractors, work with customers and suppliers to ensure obligations are honoured.”

Previous story
No injuries reported in Sidney rollover crash
Next story
Bella Coola welcomes new Emergency Management Coordinator

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Head

    With all the attention it is getting, one might think climate change is the only issue in the current federal election.

  • New satellite fire hall secures fire service for Kettle Valley

    'There were times when there were many more calls out this way than there ever were out in Midway'

  • Change is scary but necessary

    A lot of people fear change because they are afraid of losing something or things becoming uncertain

  • Farewell farmer’s market

    The Houston Farmer Market organized by Houston Link to Learning wrapped up another successful year, last Friday, Sept. 27. There is an indoor country market, organized by local vendors that will start Oct. 3 at the Houston Senior Centre. The market will happen every Thursday 2-7 p.m. For more information stop by the market or find them on Facebook. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Downtown improvements contemplated for next year

    Would continue District's longterm objectives

  • Spruce beetles a growing concern, government says

    Many forest stands in parts of the Bulkley-Nechako region are vulnerable to spruce beetle attacks, as government officials told a Regional District board of directors meeting on Sept. 5.

  • We need a rototiller

    The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept. 24. Everyone harvested their beds and started prepping for the winter season. "Over all it was a good year, the only crop that didn't do well were the carrots. Houston Community garden has a total of 52 beds between the two sites and there is also one large plot that is planted to sell produce at the Houston Farmers market. The produce from the individual beds goes to the participant that maintained them. The produce from the main bed is sold to help maintain the garden. If there is any left after the last farmers market we will donate the vegetables to the local soup kitchen," said Jennifer Williams, Adult Literacy from Houston Link to Learning. She went on to say, "Houston Link to Learning has run the community garden for approximately 15 years. We rely on volunteers to help us maintain it. If anyone is interested in helping out next year or would like to apply for a garden bed, follow us on Facebook in the spring and look for our registration dates. Right now we are in need of someone with a rototiller. Curly's Lawn and Garden donated his time for many years but is unable to continue so if anyone could do that for us that would be great." Please call Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)