Coastal GasLink supports College of New Caledonia

TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink Project is investing $150,000 into the success of trades and technology students at the College of New Caledonia (CNC).

The funding will support bursaries, industry certification courses and new trades equipment at the college.

Coastal GasLink is under construction in northern B.C., employing thousands of workers requiring a variety of skills.

“Coastal GasLink is aiming to leave a legacy of skills development with our project,” Kiel Giddens, public affairs manager of Coastal GasLink, said in a news release. “We’ve been investing in skills development and long-term education programs to support Indigenous and local residents since project planning started, and we are proud to partner again with the College of New Caledonia.”

Coastal GasLink’s investment will support unique programs such as the Coastal GasLink Pathway to Pipeline Readiness: CNC Skills Fund Bursaries, which support trades and technologies students in need. These awards range from $750 to $1,000 and are open to students enrolled in trades aligning with Coastal GasLink’s construction and operational needs, such as heavy mechanical, welding, metal fabrication, power engineering, professional cook, electrical and carpentry, according to the release. Students can apply for the bursaries at cnc.bc.ca/services/financial-aid.

Dozens of bursaries have been awarded through this skills fund since 2015.

Additionally, funding will assist in the purchase of new trades equipment and upgrade of existing equipment for trades programs at CNC campuses in Prince George, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Mackenzie.

Funding will also be used towards a Coastal Gaslink Safety Training Week in 2021, which includes a series of sponsored industry certification courses, such as WHIMIS, First Aid Level 1, and H2S Alive, which will be offered at campuses in Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, Vanderhoof and Prince George.

This marks the second funding agreement between Coastal GasLink and CNC. The first was a $250,000 investment dedicated to student awards, a Coastal GasLink Ltd. Safety Training Week and the expansion of Digital Delivery Instruction equipment at CNC’s regional campuses.

“The numerous ways in which Coastal GasLink’s generous donations have, and will continue to, benefit trades students across most of the region CNC serves are quite significant,” said CNC president Dr. Dennis Johnson. “We’re thankful to Coastal GasLink for its continued support and investment in northern B.C.’s next generation of skilled trade workers.”

