Coast Mountains School District 82 hosting online Q&A session

The session will address the School District's Stage 2 Education Re-Start Plan for the school year

Coast Mountains School District 82 will be hosting a live Q&A session Thursday (Sept. 3) evening, to address the re-start plan for the 2020-2021 school year. (Black Press photo)

Coast Mountains School District (CMSD) 82 will be hosting a live, online Q&A session for parents, guardians, staff, and other community members on Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The Q&A session will address the School District’s Stage 2 Education Re-Start Plan for the 2020-2021 school year. It will be held via the CMSD82 YouTube channel.

Superintendent of Schools for School District 82, Janet Meyer, will be speaking, as will representatives from Northern Health.

Questions can be emailed to covid@cmsd.bc.ca in advance to be answered during the session. The chat feature on YouTube will also be used for additional questions throughout.

Go to the CMSD82 YouTube channel to access the Q&A.

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel