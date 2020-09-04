Coast Mountains School District 82 announces alternative back to school plan

New option for K-9 students would see them return to class in Oct. or Nov.

There is a new back to school option for families to consider before classes resume on Sept. 10 in Coast Mountains School District 82.

The new Learn-from-Home Transition Plan for kindergarten to grade nine students does not replace one of the three previous options — traditional school, distributed learning and homeschooling — but it does give students more time to transition back into the classroom.

“What we have done at Coast Mountains School District is developed an alternate back to school plan for parents and guardians of students in kindergarten through grade nine who are not quite comfortable sending their children back to school right away, for whatever reason,” said Janet Meyer, superintendent on a Sept. 3 school district YouTube question and answer session.

The school district is billing the temporary alternative plan as an extension of the traditional brick and mortar school option, except students stay at home at the start of the school year and delay their return to physical classrooms until the start November or sooner.

“These are extremely challenging times and we understand that some families need more time to become comfortable with the safety procedures implemented by schools,” said Meyer.

While at home, students will work on literacy, numeracy and core skills. Parents are responsible for their child’s learning and progress would be monitored using weekly check-ins with on-call temporary teachers. Children in this option keep their spot in school, and there will be opportunities for students to attend activities in-person.

