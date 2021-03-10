Coast Mountain College is in the process of determining which programs and courses will be in-person during the upcoming academic year. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Coast Mountain College plans to offer in-person courses this fall

Classrooms to be updated to support a combination of face-to-face and distance learning

Coast Mountain College (CMTN) students could be back in the classroom this fall.

The college is determining which programs and courses will be in-person, following direction from the province telling post secondary institutions to prepare for a return to on-campus learning for the upcoming academic year.

“We will do our best to maximize in-person activities while ensuring that everyone’s health and safety remains the College’s top priority,” said CMTN President, Justin Kohlman, in a media release.

“As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to follow the advice of the Public Health Officer to ensure safety protocols are followed on campus.”

According to the college, classrooms will be equipped with technology so that classes can be taught in-person and online at the same time and that students can choose either method.

