Coalmont feud case drags on

A Surrey man who is facing charges related to a dispute in Coalmont expressed frustration with the court process Thursday, while making an appearance by telephone.

Karl Gatzky is being tried a second time for uttering threats, after a previous conviction was overturned, and is also charged with breaching a probation order.

“I’m suggesting we drop the case and also the charges of the breach of probation,” said Gatzky. “You’ve been dragging your feet, the Crown and the RCMP.”

While Gatzky was scheduled for arraignment he did not enter a plea, and both cases were adjourned until January.

************

A Princeton man pleaded not guilty in circuit court Thursday to assault causing bodily harm.

A trial date for Travis Hogg has yet to be set.

************

A Princeton woman pleaded guilty last Thursday to impaired driving and will pay a $1,000 fine.

Kaylie Gibb, 30, was arrested August 6, 2017.

The court heard Gibb had a blood alcohol concentration of .12, compared to the .08 allowed by the Criminal Code.

Gibb was received a mandatory one year driver’s license suspension.

*************

A 19-year-old Hedley man is facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop in downtown Princeton December 6.

He will appear in Princeton court February 15, charged with impaired driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance, driving with improper plates and driving contrary to restrictions.