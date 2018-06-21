Coal train derails west of Golden

A train carrying coal derailed Monday afternoon just west of Golden near Blaeberry River Road West.

At around 4 p.m. on June 18, a freight train derailed with approximately 21 loaded coal cars. Some of the cars tipped over, spilling coal onto the ground. CP Rail media relations manager Andy Cummings said there were no injuries as a result of the incident, and all appropriate emergency notifications were made in a timely manner.

The Golden-Field RCMP were asked to assist CP Police with the initial response, and the Golden Fire Department were also called to the incident, but were unable to make the call.

“The site clean up and investigations are ongoing, and we will ensure the site is restored to the same condition as quickly as possible,” Cummings said, adding that no waterways were impacted as a result of the derailment.

A resident who lives across from the Northern Silica plant said she could see equipment cleaning up the area all night and into the next day.

The road leading to the Northern Silica plant was blocked, preventing residents and anyone who may have been at the gun range from exiting. The road was cleared later that evening.

No further information is available at this time. To read more updates for this story, go to www.thegoldenstar.net.