Coal Creek FSR fire estimated above 150 hectares

A wildfire approximately 15 kilometers down Coal Creek Road near the township of Fernie is estimated to be above 150 hectares in size.

The last estimation in size was made from the air by BC Wildfire Service, about four hours ago. The fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m today, August 10. The fire is suspected to be person caused.

Currently there is no risk to property or houses.

Logging crews are currently working on securing their equipment at the base of the mountain where the fire is burning.

Once equipment is secured, Rocky Mountain Forest District will work on establishing a road closure for public safety.

There are currently no BC Wildfire Service crews on site at the Coal Creek fire. Around the same time that the Coal Creek FSR fire started, more fires arose near the town of Kimberley that were deemed more of a threat to the safety of the public, so crews have been focusing their efforts on those.

The Wildfire Service will re-evaluate the fire in the morning. A fire technician on site said that their number one priority is public safety.