Coach promises tonight’s Posse match will be the game of the year

Princeton Posse coach Mark McNaughton wants to see a full house tonight at the arena - for one of the biggest games of the year.

With two games left in the regular season the Posse needs a win at home, against Osoyoos, in order to clinch third place in the Okanagan division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

That would set Princeton up to play Summerland in the first round of the playoffs.

“We want that third place and it’s pretty tight. The team in first place [Kelowna] has lost two games all year and our record against them isn’t as good. Our record against Summerland is 3-3 and I think we are playing better hockey than them at this point.”

Last Monday starting goaltender Jaysen MacLean was named the team’s MVP at the awards banquet.

“Jaysen has taken on a massive role for us this year,” said McNaughton. “When we were struggling to produce offensively he did everything he could.”

The 19-year-old also plays a key leadership role.

“He has a voice in the room that everyone respects.”