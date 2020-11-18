CO has leads in investigation of poached mule deer

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said "It deeply saddens me I won't be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come."

The BC Conservation Service confirms they have several leads in their investigation of the illegal poaching of a mule deer buck that took place within Kimberley city limits.

The animal is a large, striking 5-by-5 buck with a drop tine — an antler point that grows straight down from the main beam on the antlers of a mature deer — who was affectionately known in the community by the nickname Droptine.

Reiker Krenz with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, told the Bulletin that Droptine was shot on Sunday, Nov. 15 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and left on the roadside.

“He was shot off the St. Mary’s Lake Road between the Purcell Golf Course and the Kimberley Riverside Campground on the north side of the hill,” Krenz said.

Krenz said they’ve had reports of a suspicious vehicle, but said that his office didn’t put out vehicle details.

“We didn’t put out vehicle details because people focus on one vehicle and kind of not look for other things we might be looking for, so I like to leave out vehicle details on this aspect,” he explained.

However, if you did see a suspicious person walking with a gun or a vehicle parked in the area, or especially if you heard a gunshot and can remember the time and location, you should contact the BC Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

“We’re looking for any further information in regards to this incident,” Krenz said. “We do have several leads, however we are requesting the public’s assistance, or if anyone involved would like to come forward.”

Droptine isn’t the first animal poached in the East Kootenay this year.

“In the East Kootenay we’ve had several poached animals, including mule deer, whitetail, elk, however this is a specific incident as it is inside Kimberley city limits where this one was shot.”

Additionally, regardless of where the animal was shot, it also was killed after mule deer hunting season, which closed on Nov. 10.

The investigation remains active.

Kimberley Bulletin