CNC’s 2019-20 budget adds faculty positions, supports Students’ Union

The budget also marks the fourth consecutive year CNC has not faced cuts

The College of New Caledonia campus in Quesnel. Photo submitted

Adding new full-time faculty positions and supporting the students’ union are two of the highlights in the College of New Caledonia (CNC)’s latest budget.

The CNC Board of Governors passed another balanced budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year during its regular meeting April 26 at the Prince George Campus.

This budget also marks the fourth consecutive year CNC has not faced cuts, according to a press release.

“We’re proud to present a balanced budget that makes important investments in educational delivery at CNC,” CNC president Henry Reiser said in the release.

When CNC’s Board of Governors approved a two-per-cent domestic tuition increase in November 2018, it advised that those funds be invested directly to the support and development of students. Supporting that direction, CNC’s 2019-20 budget has invested in extended hours for a number of service-oriented departments, added an Aboriginal Community Navigator, as well as created Study Abroad subsidies and new entrance scholarships.

Budget 2019-20 also provides the CNC Students’ Union (CNCSU) with a $50,000 grant to support the creation of student recreation, mentorship and ambassador programs at CNC. At a public budget consultation session on Feb. 1, the CNCSU committed to matching funds provided by the College for these initiatives.

“Student life is an essential element of the post-secondary experience,” said Chad Thompson, CNC Vice-President, Academic. “The CNCSU is enthusiastic about fostering more student life on campus, and we’re very pleased to support this.”

CNC’s budget adds more positions for the 2019-20 year, investing almost $800,000 in new full-time faculty positions. Last year, CNC added new faculty positions to keep up with student enrolment, and those positions have been continued in CNC’s 2019-20 budget.

Budget 2019-20 also includes funding for planned rotational Trades programming in Fort St. James, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake and Mackenzie, as well as ongoing regular programs in Quesnel and Prince George.

A multi-year project to improve classroom technology and furniture will also begin in 2019-20.

“Improving classroom technology and furniture at CNC benefits both the learning experience of students and teaching experience of instructors,” said Tara Szerencsi, CNC Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Services. “This budget is reflective of CNC’s commitment to bringing people and potential together.”