The Burns Lake village council agreed to give a 10 per cent discount on memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex for College of New Caledonia students. (Blair McBride photo)

CNC students get fee cut at Multiplex

The Burns Lake village council agreed at its Sept. 10 meeting to give students at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) a 10 per cent discount on memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex.

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Burns Lake village council agreed at its Sept. 10 meeting to give students at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) a 10 per cent discount on memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex.

The move comes in response to a letter from Shelby Payne, CNC Marketing and Student Recruitment Officer in which she said CNC’s local campus lacks “a well-rounded fitness facility on campus and [we] would love to encourage students to take on a more active lifestyle through the wonderful facilities at the Lakeside Multiplex.”

Payne added that the campus’ Burns Lake Student Discount Program has been inactive for five years and in bringing the program back, it is hoped student life can become more lively and more local businesses can be supported.

In discussing CNC’s request for the 10 per cent discount, Lewis Jones, Director of Recreation said it would increase membership at the Multiplex and remove some financial barriers for students.

The council discussed extending the discount to Lakes District Secondary School students as well, but it was noted that they already receive a 20 per cent reduction off the adult rate.

A one month pass for adults is $44 and for youth $35. CNC students would pay $39.60 for a one month pass under the new discount.

Last April the village removed the dual membership fee structure at the Multiplex that charged non-residents 25 per cent more than residents.

LOOK BACK: Multiplex non-resident fees to be cut

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more
Next story
Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Just Posted

Most Read

  • But I can’t sleep at night

    Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia

  • Airport improvements could spur increased use

    Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations

  • Council approves Tim Hortons exterior renovation

    Entrances will feature peaked roofs with decorative braces fitting Town's "Alpine Theme"

  • Felicity Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college admissions scam

    The case is seen as an indicator of what's in store for other defendants

  • Pool offers subsidized lifeguard training

    The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is now offering subsidized lifeguard training.

  • Toy run in Houston

    Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Food vendors approved for Jim Bolster hockey tourney

    Council approves Smithers Minor Hockey request as arena concession remains shut down