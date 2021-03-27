CNC reveals plan to make changes to their faculty

Number will be based on the anticipated student demand in the upcoming academic year

The College of New Caledonia has announced its plan to make changes in their faculty department and numbers will depend upon anticipated student demand for the upcoming academic year.

“CNC has seen a 33 per cent increase in full-time faculty positions in the past four years due to the introduction of new programs and demand in existing offerings,” as stated in a March 25 press release.

Three faculty members have been issued layoff notices, as per the collective agreement with the Faculty Association of CNC. However, seven others have accepted early retirements or voluntary severance.

“While we regret having to issue any layoff notices, we are committed to working with the affected individuals and the Faculty Association to determine what options may be available,” said Chad Thompson, CNC, vice-president academic.

The adjustments are due to on-going monitoring of program enrolments, with declines predating the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in the release.

“We constantly review programs and services to ensure our students needs will be met. We will continue to work with the Faculty Association through this on-going process,” Thompson added.

The college employed 256 full-time faculty members, according to December quarterly reports. The report for March 2021 will have the updated workforce numbers which hasn’t been released yet.

