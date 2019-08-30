CNC open house in Burns Lake

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) held an open house at its Burns Lake campus on Aug. 21. CNC staff provided information on upcoming programs and attendees dug into the barbecue lunch. The Houston-based Moose Hut ice cream truck stopped by for the community luncheon also. Christie Barnhart (L), a student in CNC's Licensed Practical Nursing program and Corrine George (R), Regional Principal of CNC's Burns Lake campus enjoy their lunch at the open house.(Blair McBride photos)