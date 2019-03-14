CNC holds Aboriginal History Week

The Burns Lake campus of the College of New Caledonia held its annual Aboriginal History Week on March 11-15. The events included a men's soap berry mixing contest; a presentation by Cheslatta First Nation senior policy advisor Mike Robertson and Chief Corinna Leween on the history and culture of the Cheslatta people; a drumming session by the Four Clan Drummers; a presentation by Dr. Farid Rahemtulla and Kwun Whees of the University of Northern British Columbia on archaeology in the Lake Babine area; and a workshop by comedian Don Burnstick. (Submitted photos)

  • Mar. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

