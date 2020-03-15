CNC and School District 91 taking proactive measures amidst COVID-19

Face-to-face classes suspended at CNC from March 18 until March 20; School District 91 only BC school district open this week, but students will not lose marks if they miss school, says superintendent.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.

Both School District 91 and CNC are taking proactive measures against COVID-19.

Manu Madhok, superintendent of schools for SD91 made a Facebook Post on Sunday, March 15 telling parents of how they are dealing with the virus outbreak.

SD91 is the only BC school district open this week, he said, noting students would not lose out if they missed school.

“We respect that many of you will be struggling with the decision to send your children to school this week and for that reason, I have communicated to our principals that any students away this week will not lose marks or be required to make up missed work.”

“We respect that this is an incredibly stressful and extra-ordinary situation and want to ensure that we minimize stress for students and families,” Madhok wrote in his message to parents.

Additionally, the school district is in constant communication with Northern Health and the Ministry of Education, he wrote, adding both agencies know that SD91 is open this week.

Meanwhile, the College of New Caledonia said in a release on March 15, that the college is taking proactive measures as well, to minimize the impacts from COVID-19 at its campuses.

The week of March 16 will be one of transition for CNC, allowing faculty, operational staff and leadership time to implement alternate forms of program delivery as well as determine how best to continue providing other services, the college said in the Sunday news release.

Most face-to-face classes will be suspended from Wednesday, March 18 through Friday March 20, “to allow instructors to complete transition to alternative delivery methods.”

CNC President Dennis Johnson said their campuses will remain open and services will continue to be provided, modified and reviewed as necessary, “while the situation continues to evolve.”

“Online and alternate delivery will be adopted where practical, but this strategy is intended to support social distancing and lower on-campus density. During this time of transition our principle focus at CNC continues to be on the health and safety of our students and employees,” Johnson added.

